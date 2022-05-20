Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 20 May 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret Staunton (née Dalton) of Hollybrook Road, Clontarf, Dublin, formerly of Adrianville, Carnroe, Kilcurly, Dundalk, Co. Louth, and Ballybride, Co. Roscommon

On May 18 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the dedicated staff at The Marlay Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Lt. Col. Thomas P. Staunton, life-partner Donal McDonnell, son Adrian, and her siblings Matt, Marcella and Tess. Remembered with love by her daughters Emma and Paula, siblings Tony, Perry, Mary and Geradette, and grandchildren Katie, Sophie, Lucie, Grace, Amy and Aoibheann, sons-in-law Patrick Redden and Shay Heffernan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ceremony to celebrate Margaret’s life on Monday May 23rd, at 4pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations in memory of Margaret to the Alzheimer's society. Enquiries to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors 087 216 0740.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerald Matthews of Glenvale, Tully, Corcreaghy, Dundalk, Louth



On May 19th 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Gerald is predeceased by his parents James and Anne. He will be sadly missed by his devoted and loving family; wife Mary, daughters Deirdre and Fiona, sons Alan and Niall, his sister Carmel McCoy (Newry), his grandchildren Seán, Ciara, Ava, Aodhán and Ella, sons-in-law Finbarr and Greg, daughter-in-law Juana, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 2pm to 8pm. House private on Sunday morning please. Removal on Sunday 22 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace