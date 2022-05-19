Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 19 May 2022

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Callaghan of 7 Cappocksgreen, Tierney St., and formerly of McCreanor's Tce, Ardee

Peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his father Stephen, mother Agnes, sister Eileen, brothers Benny, Gabriel and Stephen and other past family members. Dearly missed by his brother Johnny, nieces Sharon and Ann, grandnieces, extended family and friends in the Ardee Day Care Centre and community. Sadly missed by his friends and family of staff in MyLife.

Reposing at Tenanty's Funeral Home, Market Square, Ardee on Thursday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm and on Friday from 12 noon to 8.00 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Nancy Gorman (née Flood) of Grange Close, Muirhevenamor, and formerly of Dublin Street, Dundalk



Peacefully in Our lady of Lourdes Hospital on 16 May 2022. Nancy beloved wife of Kevin, dear mother of Anna and grandma of Mark. Nancy will be sadly missed by her daughter, grandson, Anna’s partner Paul, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., from 2pm until 6pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Conor Gunne of Goatstown, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the care of Blackrock Clinic. Beloved husband of Nessa and much loved father of Cormac, Ciarán, Katherine, Ronan and Michael. Very sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Sinéad and Whitney, Ronan’s partner Tracey, Michael’s partner Viktoriia, grandchildren Evie, Jennifer, Johnny, Seán and Rory, brothers David and Stephen, sisters Ann, Dorothy and Michele, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Jacinta and Christine and brother Ian.

Funeral Mass on Friday 20 May at 11 am in the Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

May he rest in peace