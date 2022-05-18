Louth entrants sought for Love Your Coast photography competition

Clean Coasts’ 13th annual Love Your Coast photography competition has officially opened for entries. The Love Your Coast competition asks for amateur photographers to capture and celebrate the uniqueness of our coastal communities, environments, or waterways such as its stunning coastline, beautiful beaches, epic cliff faces, and raging rivers.

Louth has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world and Clean Coasts want to encourage people to get out their cameras this summer as they explore the Irish coast and capture its beauty. 2021 saw Louth photographer Adrian McCarthy place third in the People and the Coast category for his photo Saviour of the Sea that was taken on Clogherhead Beach.

Photographers have until 9 am on Monday 29 August 2022 to submit their best images in one of five categories to be in with the chance to win a prize fund of €5,000 across all categories.

The categories for this year include:

Wildlife and Underwater Coastal Landscape People and the Coast Coastal Heritage Creativity and the Coast

Each year Love Your Coast draws in a large amount of interest from Ireland’s amateur photographers, coastal enthusiasts, and conservation and biodiversity-minded. Clean Coasts say they have ensured there is a diverse range of categories so there truly is something for everyone. Photographers are encouraged to explore new and different methods and angles in capturing the coastal regions and wildlife and would discourage photographing of locations and species that have been heavily submitted in previous years.

Working with communities on the ground, Clean Coasts’ mission is to help foster pride in our coastline, supporting Clean Coasts communities, groups, and volunteers to tackle issues affecting their local area. This competition provides an opportunity to view the coast and our waterways that the Clean Coasts programme works to protect from a completely different perspective and see the beauty captured therein.

Clean Coast manager Sinead McCoy stated: “The Clean Coasts programme works with communities and supports them in their efforts to protect our coastline. What the Love Your Coast Photography competition does is augment this work by showcasing our breathtaking coastline which helps foster and inspire both the public and communities to protect it into the future."

Visit their website to find out more about the competition and how to enter here