Plans submitted for 18 new homes in Tallanstown
Plans are underway for a new housing development in Tallanstown that would see 18 new homes being built, should planning permission be granted.
Anthony and Mary Loughran have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission to build 18 new homes at Glyde Road, Tallanstown, Co Louth across two blocks. Block A would comprise a three storey, end of terrace four bed dwelling; a two storey, end of terrace three bed dwelling; two, two storey, mid terrace four bed dwellings; and eight, two storey, mid terrace three bed dwellings.
Block B would comprise a three storey, end of terrace four bed dwelling; a two storey, end of terrace three bed dwelling; a two storey, mid terrace four bed dwelling; and three, two storey, mid terrace three bed dwellings
A decision is due on the application by 11 July, with submissions due by 20 June.
