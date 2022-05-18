Dundalk teen's Slieve Gullion climb fundraiser for uncle

A Knockbridge teenager has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for his sick uncle in America.

15-year-old Sean Kieran from is climbing Slieve Gullion to raise funds for his uncle Alan who suffered a heart attack while staying the US, and is now faced with overwhelming medical bills.

While Sean can’t help his uncle directly, he hopes to raise funds to support his uncle through any donations that are greatly welcomed.

Sean said:

"On the 14th of March 2022 my Uncle Alan suffered a heart attack in America.

"He had a number of stents put in and will need to do cardiac therapy for some time, he came home from hospital on the Thursday and he went back to work on the Monday because he needs to pay the overwhelming medical bills that have started coming in, medical care in the states is very expensive.

"I can’t be with my Uncle at the minute but I want to relieve some of the financial stresses he has endured.

"So to help in my own way I am going to climb Slieve Gullion mountain in south Armagh on Sunday 28th of August.

"I am hoping you can all get behind me, all donations are greatly appreciated, thank you."