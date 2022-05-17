Search

18 May 2022

Plans progress for maturation warehouses on large site in Dunleer

A maturation warehouse is a warehouse in which spirits mature in oak barrels

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

17 May 2022 11:00 PM

Plans for two maturation warehouses on a 10.6 acre site at Richardstown, Dunleer, Co Louth have progressed, with the submission by the applicant of further information on the proposed development, sought by Louth County Council.

Bespoke Trustees Limited applied to Louth County Council in October 2021 for planning permission for a development at Richardstown in Dunleer, that would include a warehouse facility consisting of two maturation warehouses, ancillary buildings and structures, landscaping, surface water retention pond, fire retention pond, waste water treatment system, boundary treatment and fencing and associated site development works on a site with an area of circa 4.3 hectares (10.62 acres). 

The applicant says that each warehouse has a gross floor area of c2022sqm divided into two compartments and have a ridge height of c10.7 metres and that vehicular access to the proposed development is via a permitted and established access off the L2214 Richardstown Road. 

Louth County Council made a request for further information on the proposed development on 15 December 2021, which was provided on 10 May 2022. A decision is now due on the application by 6 June.

