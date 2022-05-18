Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Dry and sunny for the early part of today.
It will turn cloudier in the afternoon with rain spreading from the west towards evening, turning heavy at times with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming blustery as the rain spreads with fresh and gusty southerly winds developing, increasing strong at times.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.
Tonight rain will clear to the northeast, leaving a dry night with long clear spells.
A few mist and fog patches will develop as southerly winds ease light to moderate.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.