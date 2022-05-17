Search

18 May 2022

Sunflower Day to support North Louth Hospice

Sunflower day to support North Louth Hospice

Reporter:

Jason Newman

17 May 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, is delighted to announce that Hospice Sunflower Days is returning to towns and villages all over the country and this year’s event will take place on Friday 10th June and Saturday 11th June 2022.

The campaign was launched by Ambassador and Garden Designer, Diarmuid Gavin.

On Friday 10th and Saturday 11th June 2022, volunteers nationwide will be selling sunflower merchandise to raise vital funds for local hospice and specialist palliative homecare services.

Members of the public who wish to support their local hospice by donating online can do so by sponsoring a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays.

Hospices nationwide need to raise approximately €20 million each year and as our population ages, demand for hospice and specialist palliative homecare services continues to grow. 

The event aims to raise much needed funds for hospices and specialist palliative homecare services across Ireland enabling them to continue to provide person-centred loving care to patients and their families.

Funds raised through the 2022 campaign will be used to support hospice and homecare facilities with all funds raised locally, staying locally.

Dundalk gardai seize car with fraudulent tax and insurance

Funds raised will help to purchase new equipment, upgrade hospice facilities and support local hospice services, with every euro raised locally, staying locally.  

Hospice care and homecare is all about providing help and support to those living with a life-limiting illness and their families.

Hospice care is provided either in specialist units in the hospice or in the person’s own home with specialist palliative trained home care nurses.

Speaking about the launch of the 2022 Hospice Sunflower Days campaign, Anne Newell, North Louth Hospice Homecare, said,

“We are delighted to launch our 2022 Hospice Sunflower Days campaign and to combine the traditional with the digital this year with the return of our on-street collection and our virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden.

"We are calling on everyone to mark Hospice Sunflower Days by supporting on-street or online this year and donating what you can to help North Louth Hospice Homecare.”

Hospice Sunflower Days Ambassador, Diarmuid Gavin, also commented:

“I am delighted to once again offer my support to Hospice Sunflower Days which helps to raise vital funds to allow hospice and homecare services throughout the country to continue their fantastic work.

"With this year’s campaign combining both the traditional on-street collection and the virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden it has never been easier for people to show their support for Hospice Sunflower Days.

"And remember, every euro raised locally stays locally, so you really are making a difference to your local hospice or homecare service.” 

You can support North Louth Hospice Homecare by donating to on-street volunteers on Friday 10th or Saturday 11th June, or by dedicating a sunflower in memory of a loved one online today at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays 

Town travel fares halved for young people in Dundalk and Drogheda

19-24 year olds can save up to €324 on town travel by the end of the year

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media