Sunflower day to support North Louth Hospice

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, is delighted to announce that Hospice Sunflower Days is returning to towns and villages all over the country and this year’s event will take place on Friday 10th June and Saturday 11th June 2022.

The campaign was launched by Ambassador and Garden Designer, Diarmuid Gavin.

On Friday 10th and Saturday 11th June 2022, volunteers nationwide will be selling sunflower merchandise to raise vital funds for local hospice and specialist palliative homecare services.

Members of the public who wish to support their local hospice by donating online can do so by sponsoring a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays.

Hospices nationwide need to raise approximately €20 million each year and as our population ages, demand for hospice and specialist palliative homecare services continues to grow.

The event aims to raise much needed funds for hospices and specialist palliative homecare services across Ireland enabling them to continue to provide person-centred loving care to patients and their families.

Funds raised through the 2022 campaign will be used to support hospice and homecare facilities with all funds raised locally, staying locally.

Hospice care and homecare is all about providing help and support to those living with a life-limiting illness and their families.

Hospice care is provided either in specialist units in the hospice or in the person’s own home with specialist palliative trained home care nurses.

Speaking about the launch of the 2022 Hospice Sunflower Days campaign, Anne Newell, North Louth Hospice Homecare, said,

“We are delighted to launch our 2022 Hospice Sunflower Days campaign and to combine the traditional with the digital this year with the return of our on-street collection and our virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden.

"We are calling on everyone to mark Hospice Sunflower Days by supporting on-street or online this year and donating what you can to help North Louth Hospice Homecare.”

Hospice Sunflower Days Ambassador, Diarmuid Gavin, also commented:

“I am delighted to once again offer my support to Hospice Sunflower Days which helps to raise vital funds to allow hospice and homecare services throughout the country to continue their fantastic work.

"With this year’s campaign combining both the traditional on-street collection and the virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden it has never been easier for people to show their support for Hospice Sunflower Days.

"And remember, every euro raised locally stays locally, so you really are making a difference to your local hospice or homecare service.”

You can support North Louth Hospice Homecare by donating to on-street volunteers on Friday 10th or Saturday 11th June, or by dedicating a sunflower in memory of a loved one online today at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays