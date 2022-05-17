Planning refused for 40 new homes outside Dundalk on Dublin Road
Louth County Council have refused planning permission for a development on lands at the Dublin Road (R132), Haggardstown, Dundalk, that would have seen 40 new homes built in a mix of houses and apartments.
Molaris Limited had sought planning permission for the demolition of an existing derelict structure on site and the construction of 40 dwellings, comprising five one-bed, 20 two-bed and 15 three-bed units, in a combination of houses and duplex apartments ranging in height from single storey to three storey. The proposed duplex apartments ranged in height from single storey to three storey with the duplex apartments being provided with balconies. A new vehicular access had been also proposed from the R132 as part of the development.
A number of submissions had been made on the proposed development. Among reasons cited in the submissions for opposing the development were, invasion of privacy, impact of traffic and the height of the buildings. Louth County Council made the decision to refuse planning for the development on 12 May.
