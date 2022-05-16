Louth County Council to host two events to celebrate Africa Day 2022

Louth County Council has today 16th May announced its plans for Africa Day 2022, which will include a launch event in Dundalk on Wednesday 25th May featuring an exhibition of African traditional clothing, food tasting, music and guest speakers from the African community.

A second event on Sunday 29th May in Drogheda will be a family fun day to celebrate the occasion.

On Wednesday 25th May the launch event will take place in the community centre at the Friary in Dundalk from 3-6p.m.

The event will feature guest speakers along with some African music and food tasting from traditional dishes from different African countries.

There will also be an opportunity to see traditional African clothing and attire and to speak to members of the African community on their culture and heritage.

Then on Sunday 29th May there will be a family fun day from 2-6p.m in Drogheda with further food tasting, African music, Arts and Crafts, Poetry readings, a Fashion Show and Hair workshops.

Africa Day, which falls on Wednesday, 25th May, celebrates the richness of African cultures and the contribution of people of African descent to Irish life.

Africa Day celebrations are organised by Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs in partnership with African embassies in Ireland and local authorities around the country.

Commenting, Moya Hodgers, Acting Arts Officer for Louth, said:

“This is Louth’s first year hosting events for World Africa Day and we are thrilled to partner with Culture Connect in delivering two events that will showcase the richness of the African Culture.

"Louth has developed into such a diverse county, and this is a wonderful opportunity for us to embrace the culture and heritage of another community and learn from each other."

This year will see Ireland’s largest-ever Africa Day programme, with events being held nationwide. Africa Day 2022 will see the return of in-person events for the first time since 2019.

Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy TD, said:

“Ireland has been enriched in so many ways by the presence of a vibrant African community. Ireland’s arts, culture, business, community development, sport and so much more have been strengthened by people of African origin or descent.

"Africa Day is about recognising that contribution and celebrating the culture and potential of the continent as a whole.

“After two years of online events, this year will see the welcome return of in-person events nationwide.

"Irish Aid’s partnership with local authorities will bring the fun of Africa Day to communities around the country.

"I am delighted that Africa Day 2022 is set to be our biggest-ever Africa Day celebration.”

For more information visit www.AfricaDay.ie and www.createlouth.ie/events