Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Outbreaks of showery rain, heavy in places, will clear north this morning.
Any mist and fog will clear also and the rest of the day will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers.
Some may be heavy and thundery but the showers will die out towards evening.
Mild and humid with top temperatures of 16 to 20 Celsius, moderate southeast winds, becoming moderate to fresh southerly during the morning.
Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells at first.
However, it will turn cloudier from the south with outbreaks of rain developing later.
Becoming blustery as the rain spreads with moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds developing.
Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
