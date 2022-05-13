Ukrainian ambassador expresses gratitude to Dundalk for solidarity and friendship

Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland, H.E. Ms. Larysa Gerasko with local activist Oliver Morgan
In a statement released today, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland, H.E. Ms. Larysa Gerasko, said she would like to extend her sincere gratitude to the Irish people and international community from different countries living in Dundalk, Co. Louth, for their solidarity and friendship with the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s war against our country.
In the statement, the Ambassador and the Embassy staff say they "have been touched by the words of encouragement that our friends and supporters in Co Louth expressed through the Books of Remembrance/Condolence and beyond.
"As a reminder of prayers for the innocent souls of the Ukrainians who faithfully lost their lives in this unjustified war unleashed by Russia on 24th February 2022, and for those who continue their fight for freedom and bright future of Ukraine and entire Europe, the Books of Remembrance/Condolence will be hosted at the Embassy. We believe that one day soon good will triumph over evil, Ukraine will win, and peace will have the upper hand!"
The Alternative Ulster: Stories from the Northern Irish Punks nominated in Film Documentary category
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.