15 May 2022

Musical theatre production of 'Most Peculiar Dreams' comes to Dundalk's An Tain

15 May 2022 2:00 PM

Attention lovers of musical theatre. A brand new musical theatre show called ‘Most Peculiar Dreams’ by Double FF Productions is coming to An Táin Arts Centre. 

Set in 1950's New York, Most Peculiar Dreams examines how chance encounters and small interventions, can influence a person's fate.

The Book, music and lyrics are by Fergus Foran, and the show tells a heart-warming story reflecting on love, family, friendships and how we triumph over loss. 

Most Peculiar Dreams will take place on Saturday 28th May 2022 at 8pm.

Don’t miss your chance to see ‘Most Peculiar Dreams’ for one night only on Saturday 28th May at 8pm. Tickets are €20 + €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie

