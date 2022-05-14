Search

15 May 2022

Louth student wins special recognition award at the Foróige Youth Entrepreneur Awards

Louth student wins special recognition award at the Foróige Youth Entrepreneur Awards

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Louth student has won a special recognition award at the Foróige Youth Entrepreneur Awards.

This year’s Special Recognition award went to  Eoghan McCabe from Scoil Ui Mhuiri, Co Louth. 

Eoghan was nominated by his NFTE teacher Martina Farrell for organising his own tractor run charity event “Eoghan's Home Run”   to raise money for Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice Homecare.

The  Awards  celebrate young people who  participated in the NFTE Youth Entrepreneurship Programme in schools, youth projects or alternative education providers right across Ireland.

The winners were announced this week across four main categories -  best innovation, best business, best social enterprise and a special recognition award.

NFTE, which stands for the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, is a cutting edge, evidence based programme that helps young people develop a whole range of business and life skills

Eoghan worked tirelessly to arrange meetings in the evenings with his family and entire community, he created posters to promote the event, he organised and took part in interviews with local newspapers, radio stations and he sourced spot prizes for the raffle.

On the day of Eoghan’s tractor run thousands of people attended to support him and he raised €30,000. 

Eoghan says:

I choose Williams Syndrome Ireland because I myself have Williams Syndrome. I wanted to show people that someone like me can do something as big as organise a Tractor Run and I also wanted to support other families who have a kid with Williams Syndrome. 

Plans for ten new apartments in centre of Ardee

Applicant seeking to demolish three houses to make way for development

Increase in alcohol related litter on local roads, Dundalk JPC hears

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media