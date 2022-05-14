Louth student wins special recognition award at the Foróige Youth Entrepreneur Awards

A Louth student has won a special recognition award at the Foróige Youth Entrepreneur Awards.

This year’s Special Recognition award went to Eoghan McCabe from Scoil Ui Mhuiri, Co Louth.

Eoghan was nominated by his NFTE teacher Martina Farrell for organising his own tractor run charity event “Eoghan's Home Run” to raise money for Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice Homecare.

The Awards celebrate young people who participated in the NFTE Youth Entrepreneurship Programme in schools, youth projects or alternative education providers right across Ireland.

The winners were announced this week across four main categories - best innovation, best business, best social enterprise and a special recognition award.

NFTE, which stands for the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, is a cutting edge, evidence based programme that helps young people develop a whole range of business and life skills

Eoghan worked tirelessly to arrange meetings in the evenings with his family and entire community, he created posters to promote the event, he organised and took part in interviews with local newspapers, radio stations and he sourced spot prizes for the raffle.

On the day of Eoghan’s tractor run thousands of people attended to support him and he raised €30,000.

Eoghan says:

I choose Williams Syndrome Ireland because I myself have Williams Syndrome. I wanted to show people that someone like me can do something as big as organise a Tractor Run and I also wanted to support other families who have a kid with Williams Syndrome.

