Search

15 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 13 May 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 13 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 13 May 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

13 May 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Christina (Crissie) Brodigan (née Breen) of Willow Grove, Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth / Blackrock, Louth

On Thursday 12 May 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Formerly of Main Street Blackrock. Beloved wife of Jimmy and dear mum of Ann, Philip and Niall. Predeceased by her daughter Louise, parents Bernard and Catherine, brother Seamus, sister Mary and daughter in-law Majella.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, brother Patsy, sisters Kitty and Ann, son in-law Johnny, daughter in-law Caroline, grandchildren Melissa, Ciara, Damien, Dearbhla, Hannah, Cian, Nicola, Niall and Adam, great-grandchildren Daniel and Hailey, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Willow Grove from Friday 11am to 8pm, Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to The Carrick Road entrance then driving to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Evelyn Kehoe (née Swan) of Main Street, Stradbally, Laois & formerly Carlow and Dundalk

Peacefully, on 11 May 2022 at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Predeceased, by her husband, Clement and her Parents, Garda Daniel and Mary Swan, brother, Daniel and her sister Anne. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered, by her sons, Paul, Niall, Mark and Clem, daughters, Nessa and Nicola, sister, Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Damien, daughters-in-law, Genevieve and Frances, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home, Main Street, Stradbally on Friday, May 13th. House strictly private for family only. Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 14 at 2pm in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally and afterwards Evelyn will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media