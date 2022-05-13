Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 13 May 2022

The death has occurred of Christina (Crissie) Brodigan (née Breen) of Willow Grove, Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth / Blackrock, Louth

On Thursday 12 May 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Formerly of Main Street Blackrock. Beloved wife of Jimmy and dear mum of Ann, Philip and Niall. Predeceased by her daughter Louise, parents Bernard and Catherine, brother Seamus, sister Mary and daughter in-law Majella.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, brother Patsy, sisters Kitty and Ann, son in-law Johnny, daughter in-law Caroline, grandchildren Melissa, Ciara, Damien, Dearbhla, Hannah, Cian, Nicola, Niall and Adam, great-grandchildren Daniel and Hailey, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Willow Grove from Friday 11am to 8pm, Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to The Carrick Road entrance then driving to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Evelyn Kehoe (née Swan) of Main Street, Stradbally, Laois & formerly Carlow and Dundalk



Peacefully, on 11 May 2022 at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Predeceased, by her husband, Clement and her Parents, Garda Daniel and Mary Swan, brother, Daniel and her sister Anne. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered, by her sons, Paul, Niall, Mark and Clem, daughters, Nessa and Nicola, sister, Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Damien, daughters-in-law, Genevieve and Frances, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home, Main Street, Stradbally on Friday, May 13th. House strictly private for family only. Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 14 at 2pm in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally and afterwards Evelyn will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



