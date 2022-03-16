Search

16 Mar 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 16 March 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 16 March 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 16 March 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Julia Callan (née Duffy) of Knockattin, Knockbridge, Co Louth

Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital on 15 March 2022. Julia much loved wife of Gerry, dear mother of Jennifer, Mark, Sabrina and Kenneth devoted granny of Oisín, Ruairí, Ellie Mae, Anna, Keeva, Conall and Ronan and sister of Jane, Sam, Molly, Frances, Paddy, Tom and Joe. Julia will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Seán, Sabrina’s partner Niall, Mark's partner Sonia, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. 

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm Wednesday. Removal on Thursday afternoon to St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Anita (Nancy) Morley SSL of St. Louis Convent, Dundalk, Louth

In her 102nd year, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Āras Mhuire Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her sisters Máirín McCormack and Phil Flannery, sister-in-law Anne Morley, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her community in Dundalk and St. Louis Sisters in Ireland and Nigeria and her many relatives and friends. Predeceased by her father Jack, her mother Catherine, her brothers Tommie and Seán and her sisters Kitty and Berney.

Reposing at St. Louis Convent, Castleblayney Road, Dundalk from 2.30pm-6pm on Wednesday, with Evening Prayer at 5.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am, to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media