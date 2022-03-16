Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 16 March 2022
The death has occurred of Julia Callan (née Duffy) of Knockattin, Knockbridge, Co Louth
Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital on 15 March 2022. Julia much loved wife of Gerry, dear mother of Jennifer, Mark, Sabrina and Kenneth devoted granny of Oisín, Ruairí, Ellie Mae, Anna, Keeva, Conall and Ronan and sister of Jane, Sam, Molly, Frances, Paddy, Tom and Joe. Julia will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Seán, Sabrina’s partner Niall, Mark's partner Sonia, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm Wednesday. Removal on Thursday afternoon to St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.
May she rest in peace
The death has occurred of Sr. Anita (Nancy) Morley SSL of St. Louis Convent, Dundalk, Louth
In her 102nd year, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Āras Mhuire Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her sisters Máirín McCormack and Phil Flannery, sister-in-law Anne Morley, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her community in Dundalk and St. Louis Sisters in Ireland and Nigeria and her many relatives and friends. Predeceased by her father Jack, her mother Catherine, her brothers Tommie and Seán and her sisters Kitty and Berney.
Reposing at St. Louis Convent, Castleblayney Road, Dundalk from 2.30pm-6pm on Wednesday, with Evening Prayer at 5.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am, to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.
May she rest in peace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.