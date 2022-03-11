Search

11 Mar 2022

This week's Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys league Fixtures and Results

Donegal Junior Soccer League to review their season options

This week's Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys league Fixtures and Results

Patrick Flaherty

11 Mar 2022 4:00 PM

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

Dundalk Credit Union U17 League Square Utd 0, Termonfeckin Celtic 3;

Dundalk Credit Union U16 Premier Bellurgan Utd 3, Termonfeckin Celtic 1; Rock Celtic 1, Glenmuir Utd 1;

Dundalk Credit Union U16 Division 1 Redeemer Celtic 1, St Dominic's 1; Bellurgan Celtic 0, Rockville 3; Ardee Utd 1, Quay Celtic 3;

Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier Ardee Celtic 3, Termonfeckin Celtic 1;

Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1 Quay Olympic 4, Bellurgan Celtic 0; Rockville 2, Bay Utd 6;

 St Dominic's 0, Woodview Celtic 5;

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier Quay Celtic 7, Woodview Celtic 1; Bellurgan Utd 2, Rock Celtic 2;

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1 Muirhevnamor 1, Shamrocks 6; Quay Olympic 1, Glenmuir Utd 5; Redeemer Celtic 2, Bellurgan Celtic 0; Rockville 5, Bay Utd 2;

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Premier Quay Olympic 0, Rock Celtic 6; Walshestown 0, Redeemer Celtic 2; Blayney Academy 0, Quay Celtic 6;

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division 1 Rockville 1, Bay Celtic 2; Bellurgan Utd 3, St Dominic's 1; Ardee Celtic 3, Muirhevnamor 0;

DCU U12 League Cup Group A Bellurgan Celtic 1, Woodview Celtic Blue 7; Redeemer Celtic 6, Rockville 0;

DCU U12 League Cup Group B Woodview Celtic White 3, Quay Olympic 0; Ardee Celtic 6, Bellurgan Athletic 0;

DCU U12 League Cup Group C Blayney Academy White 0, Ardee Utd 3; Quay Celtic 5, Rock Celtic 1;

DCU U12 League Cup Group D Woodview Celtic 3, Glenmuir Utd 0; Blayney Academy 1, Dromin Utd Blue 4;

DCU U12 League Cup Group E Ardee Rovers 0, Bellurgan Utd 6;

SFAI U15 National Cup Round of 16

Leixlip Utd 1 Bellurgan Utd 2

 

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday 12 March

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Premier Blayney Academy v Quay Olympic, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Quay Celtic v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Rock Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM;

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division 1 Rockville v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor v Dromin Juveniles, Muirhevnamor Grass 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Ardee Celtic, Friary Field 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Rock Road 11.00AM;

Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier Termonfeckin Celtic v Rock Celtic, Termonfeckin 12.30PM; Shamrocks v Dromin Juveniles, Fatima 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 12.30PM;

Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1 St Dominic's v Quay Olympic, Friary Field 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, DKIT 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Rock Road 12.30PM;

Dundalk Credit Union U17 League Glenmuir Celtic v Shamrocks, Glenmuir Park 2.15PM; Carrick Rovers v Rock Celtic, Carrick Aces Athletic Club 2.15PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Termonfeckin 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Square Utd, Flynn Park 12 Noon;

Sunday 13 March

DCU U12 League Cup Group A Woodview Celtic Blue v Rockville, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Walshestown v Redeemer Celtic, Walshestown 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Glenmuir Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM;

DCU U12 League Cup Group B Bellurgan Athletic v Woodview Celtic White, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Shamrocks Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM;

DCU U12 League Cup Group C Rock Celtic v Blayney Academy White, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Ardee Utd v Bay Utd, Town Parks 11.00AM;

DCU U12 League Cup Group D Dromin Utd Blue v Woodview Celtic, Dromin 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Shamrocks Utd, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM;

DCU U12 League Cup Group E Muirhevnamor v Bellurgan Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM; Ardee Rovers v Bay Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM;

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, DKIT 12.30PM; Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM;

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1 Shamrocks v Quay Olympic, Fatima 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Gorman Park 12.30PM; Rockville v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Rock Road 12.30PM;

Dundalk Credit Union U16 Premier Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic, DKIT 2.15PM; Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd, Fatima 2.15PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Termonfeckin 1.00PM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Rock Road 2.15PM;

Dundalk Credit Union U16 Division 1 Quay Celtic v Rockville, Clancy Park 2.15PM; St Dominic's v Bellurgan Celtic, Friary Field 2.15PM; Ardee Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Town Parks 2.15PM;

