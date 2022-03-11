This week's Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys league Fixtures and Results
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
Dundalk Credit Union U17 League Square Utd 0, Termonfeckin Celtic 3;
Dundalk Credit Union U16 Premier Bellurgan Utd 3, Termonfeckin Celtic 1; Rock Celtic 1, Glenmuir Utd 1;
Dundalk Credit Union U16 Division 1 Redeemer Celtic 1, St Dominic's 1; Bellurgan Celtic 0, Rockville 3; Ardee Utd 1, Quay Celtic 3;
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier Ardee Celtic 3, Termonfeckin Celtic 1;
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1 Quay Olympic 4, Bellurgan Celtic 0; Rockville 2, Bay Utd 6;
St Dominic's 0, Woodview Celtic 5;
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier Quay Celtic 7, Woodview Celtic 1; Bellurgan Utd 2, Rock Celtic 2;
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1 Muirhevnamor 1, Shamrocks 6; Quay Olympic 1, Glenmuir Utd 5; Redeemer Celtic 2, Bellurgan Celtic 0; Rockville 5, Bay Utd 2;
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Premier Quay Olympic 0, Rock Celtic 6; Walshestown 0, Redeemer Celtic 2; Blayney Academy 0, Quay Celtic 6;
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division 1 Rockville 1, Bay Celtic 2; Bellurgan Utd 3, St Dominic's 1; Ardee Celtic 3, Muirhevnamor 0;
DCU U12 League Cup Group A Bellurgan Celtic 1, Woodview Celtic Blue 7; Redeemer Celtic 6, Rockville 0;
DCU U12 League Cup Group B Woodview Celtic White 3, Quay Olympic 0; Ardee Celtic 6, Bellurgan Athletic 0;
DCU U12 League Cup Group C Blayney Academy White 0, Ardee Utd 3; Quay Celtic 5, Rock Celtic 1;
DCU U12 League Cup Group D Woodview Celtic 3, Glenmuir Utd 0; Blayney Academy 1, Dromin Utd Blue 4;
DCU U12 League Cup Group E Ardee Rovers 0, Bellurgan Utd 6;
SFAI U15 National Cup Round of 16
Leixlip Utd 1 Bellurgan Utd 2
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday 12 March
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Premier Blayney Academy v Quay Olympic, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Quay Celtic v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Rock Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM;
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division 1 Rockville v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor v Dromin Juveniles, Muirhevnamor Grass 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Ardee Celtic, Friary Field 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Rock Road 11.00AM;
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier Termonfeckin Celtic v Rock Celtic, Termonfeckin 12.30PM; Shamrocks v Dromin Juveniles, Fatima 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 12.30PM;
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1 St Dominic's v Quay Olympic, Friary Field 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, DKIT 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Rock Road 12.30PM;
Dundalk Credit Union U17 League Glenmuir Celtic v Shamrocks, Glenmuir Park 2.15PM; Carrick Rovers v Rock Celtic, Carrick Aces Athletic Club 2.15PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Termonfeckin 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Square Utd, Flynn Park 12 Noon;
Sunday 13 March
DCU U12 League Cup Group A Woodview Celtic Blue v Rockville, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Walshestown v Redeemer Celtic, Walshestown 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Glenmuir Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM;
DCU U12 League Cup Group B Bellurgan Athletic v Woodview Celtic White, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Shamrocks Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM;
DCU U12 League Cup Group C Rock Celtic v Blayney Academy White, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Ardee Utd v Bay Utd, Town Parks 11.00AM;
DCU U12 League Cup Group D Dromin Utd Blue v Woodview Celtic, Dromin 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Shamrocks Utd, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM;
DCU U12 League Cup Group E Muirhevnamor v Bellurgan Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM; Ardee Rovers v Bay Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM;
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, DKIT 12.30PM; Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM;
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1 Shamrocks v Quay Olympic, Fatima 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Gorman Park 12.30PM; Rockville v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Rock Road 12.30PM;
Dundalk Credit Union U16 Premier Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic, DKIT 2.15PM; Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd, Fatima 2.15PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Termonfeckin 1.00PM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Rock Road 2.15PM;
Dundalk Credit Union U16 Division 1 Quay Celtic v Rockville, Clancy Park 2.15PM; St Dominic's v Bellurgan Celtic, Friary Field 2.15PM; Ardee Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Town Parks 2.15PM;
