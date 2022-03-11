HIQA report at Louth residential centre finds improvements although some issues persist

An unannounced inspection at the Cuan Mhic Giolla Bhride residential centre for adults with disabilities in Louth found improvements to the governance and management arrangements in the centre compared with their last visit in September 2021 according to a new report published by The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

However, the report also noted that improvements were still required in a number of the regulations inspected.

The centre, which is run by Inspire Wellbeing, consists of a five bedroom, two-storey house situated in a rural setting in Co. Louth and was caring for two residents at the time of inspection in November 2021.

The report recorded that a number of improvements called for in the last report had been implemented and that:

“There was adequate staff on duty at the time of the inspection.

“Staff were observed treating residents respectfully.

“Of the staff met, they were familiar with the residents’ needs.

“They spoke positively about some training that had been provided to them by an occupational therapist to support one resident” and that there was increased oversight of the care and support being provided in the centre.”

Some of the actions had not been completed including the completion of monthly summary reports that were due to be completed for residents and the labelling of food in the fridge, additional training recommended for staff on hand hygiene and donning and doffing personal protective equipment (PPE) was not completed.

On the regulation requiring the maintenance of up-to-date records, the inspector found:

“Significant work was required to ensure that the records were accurate and streamlined.

“For example; there were eight files/folders presented to the inspector containing one resident’s personal care and support records.

“Some contained information that was up to date and some contained older records.

“Which posed a potential risk to residents in that the most appropriate care may not be delivered if there is conflicting information.

On this point, it was however noted that:

“The person in charge acknowledged this, demonstrated that they were committed and knew the improvements required to meet the requirements and ensure that records were accurate.”

In total, the inspector found the centre non-compliant in four out of thirteen regulations an improvement on non-compliant in eleven out of twelve regulations recorded in the last inspection.

The four non compliant requirements flagged were, ensuring:

Number, qualifications and skill mix of staff is appropriate to the number and assessed needs of the residents, the statement of purpose and the size and layout of the designated centre.

That residents receive continuity of care and support, particularly in circumstances where staff are employed on a less than full-time basis.

That records in relation to each resident as specified in Schedule 3 are maintained and are available for inspection by the chief inspector.

That management systems are in place in the designated centre to ensure that the service provided is safe, appropriate to residents’ needs, consistent and effectively monitored.