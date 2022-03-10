Dundalk company Phytaphix reaches final of World Food Innovation Awards 2022

Dr Conor Kerley, whose business Phytaphix reaches final of 2022 World Food Innovation Awards
Dundalk scientific nutrition product company, Phytaphix, founded by Dr Conor Kerley, has reached the final of the World Food Innovation Award 2022. Dr Kerley shared the news this morning, saying that they have reached the final in the Best Functional Product category, for their product, COVMPAQ.
Phytaphix creates whole-food, plant based nutrition products, utilising the highest quality ingredients based on cutting edge scientific research. According to Phytaphix, COVMPAQ contains specific and crucial vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients in specific amounts based on published human research and known to help maintain health. It is designed to give people a powerful dose of vitamins, minerals and other important nutrients to really help support all round health.
The World Food Innovation Awards are hosted by FoodBev and usually announced at the International Food & Drink event in London each year. It will be taking place in London this month. The very best of luck to Phytaphix at the awards!
Found out that my nutrition product startup, @phytaphix, are finalists in the 2022 World Food Innovation Awards Best functional product category
2022 World Food Innovation Awards
Best functional product category
Read more here:https://t.co/BWdtbP98fP
Phytaphix, putting Dundalk and Louth on the global map!
#WFIA22 #IFE22 #louthchat pic.twitter.com/93tTyqGwRP
