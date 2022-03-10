Search

10 Mar 2022

Dundalk company Phytaphix reaches final of World Food Innovation Awards 2022

Best functional product category

Dundalk company Phytaphix reaches final of World Food Innovation Awards 2022

Dr Conor Kerley, whose business Phytaphix reaches final of 2022 World Food Innovation Awards

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

10 Mar 2022 10:00 PM

Dundalk scientific nutrition product company, Phytaphix, founded by Dr Conor Kerley, has reached the final of the World Food Innovation Award 2022. Dr Kerley shared the news this morning, saying that they have reached the final in the Best Functional Product category, for their product, COVMPAQ.

Phytaphix creates whole-food, plant based nutrition products, utilising the highest quality ingredients based on cutting edge scientific research. According to Phytaphix, COVMPAQ contains specific and crucial vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients in specific amounts based on published human research and known to help maintain health. It is designed to give people a powerful dose of vitamins, minerals and other important nutrients to really help support all round health.

The World Food Innovation Awards are hosted by FoodBev and usually announced at the International Food & Drink event in London each year. It will be taking place in London this month. The very best of luck to Phytaphix at the awards!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media