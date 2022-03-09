Plans progress for 184 acre solar farm in Louth

Plans for a 184 acre solar farm at Toomes and Monvallet in Louth are progressing following the submission to Louth County Council of further information on March 4 on the proposed development.

Strategic Power Projects Limited had initially been given the go ahead in September 2021 for a 10 year planning permission for the construction of a solar PV and battery energy storage system development on a c.42.23ha (104 acres) site.

A new application was submitted by the developer in December 2021, seeking to increase in the area to be developed with solar panels and associated works by c.32.93ha (81 acres) to the east and northeast of the permitted panels. According to the new application, the new proposed development would now cover c.41.60ha with the additional c.32.93ha, giving a total of 74.53 hectares or 184.12 acres.

In the original planning application, permission was granted for a new entrance to the solar farm and battery storage development on the L5141 road. The new application states that a further access will be provided at the southern end of the proposed solar farm extension on the north side of the L5141 for ongoing maintenance access purposes during operation.

It also states that solely to facilitate temporary construction traffic between the two land parcels, an existing field entrance on the south side of the L5141 will be upgraded and a new temporary entrance directly opposite on the L5141 will be constructed that will be decommissioned upon completion of the construction works. Included also in the application is the provision of two areas of agricultural land enhancement and management for increased biodiversity over c.7.48ha (18.5 acres).

The operational lifespan of the solar PV and battery energy storage system development will be 35 years. A decision is due on the application by 31 March 2022.