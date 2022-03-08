Search

08 Mar 2022

Clogherhead RNLI rescue lone kayaker off Louth coast after capsize near rocky headland

Reporter:

Jason Newman

08 Mar 2022 2:30 PM

The lifeboat crew at Clogherhead RNLI rescued a lone kayaker over the weekend (Saturday 6 March) after they capsized near the local headland and were unable to get back on their craft due to the sea conditions.

A local fishing vessel stood-by as the lifeboat crew made their way to the scene.

 The Coast Guard requested the Louth based lifeboat to launch at 1.45pm and directed them a short distance from the lifeboat station to the local headland, where a lone kayaker had capsized and was struggling to get back on their kayak, due to sea conditions.

A local fishing vessel was nearby keeping watch until help arrived, unable to offer assistance as the casualty was dangerously close to the rocks.

On arrival at the scene, the All-Weather lifeboat was manoeuvred into position by the Coxswain and the kayaker was rescued from the water. 

Conditions were a little challenging with an onshore wind, blowing a force four to five.

After taking him onboard, the lifeboat crew brought him to shore at Port Oriel harbour where they were met by Clogherhead Coast Guard shore-based unit and paramedics.

 Commenting on the callout Clogherhead RNLI Deputy Launching Authority Jim Kirk said:

"Thankfully this was a successful callout that ended well. 

"The kayaker was wearing a lifejacket and had all the correct equipment. 

"With the fishing vessel crew keeping a close eye on him and his short distance from the lifeboat station, the crew were able to reach him quickly and bring him safely ashore.

"The nearby rocks presented a challenge in reaching him safety but the lifeboat crew train for all types of rescues."

