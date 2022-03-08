Clogherhead RNLI rescue lone kayaker off Louth coast after capsize near rocky headland

The lifeboat crew at Clogherhead RNLI rescued a lone kayaker over the weekend (Saturday 6 March) after they capsized near the local headland and were unable to get back on their craft due to the sea conditions.
A local fishing vessel stood-by as the lifeboat crew made their way to the scene.
The Coast Guard requested the Louth based lifeboat to launch at 1.45pm and directed them a short distance from the lifeboat station to the local headland, where a lone kayaker had capsized and was struggling to get back on their kayak, due to sea conditions.
A local fishing vessel was nearby keeping watch until help arrived, unable to offer assistance as the casualty was dangerously close to the rocks.
On arrival at the scene, the All-Weather lifeboat was manoeuvred into position by the Coxswain and the kayaker was rescued from the water.
Conditions were a little challenging with an onshore wind, blowing a force four to five.
After taking him onboard, the lifeboat crew brought him to shore at Port Oriel harbour where they were met by Clogherhead Coast Guard shore-based unit and paramedics.
Commenting on the callout Clogherhead RNLI Deputy Launching Authority Jim Kirk said:
"Thankfully this was a successful callout that ended well.
"The kayaker was wearing a lifejacket and had all the correct equipment.
"With the fishing vessel crew keeping a close eye on him and his short distance from the lifeboat station, the crew were able to reach him quickly and bring him safely ashore.
"The nearby rocks presented a challenge in reaching him safety but the lifeboat crew train for all types of rescues."
Conor Kerley, Founder, Phytaphix.ie a revoluntionary range of nutrional and immunity supplements has been named winner of the Louth Enterprise Award for 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.