Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
A cold start with a touch of frost in places.
It looks set to be mostly dry for the day with long spells of spring sunshine.
Maximum temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light or moderate northwest breezes.
Turning cold overnight with frost expected.
There will be a mix of clear spells and some showers.
Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees with some ice and frost forming as winds fall light.
Declan Byrne bagged eight points for St Mochtas in their opening round victory over St Kevin's. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
