Search

24 Feb 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 24 February 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 24 February 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 24 February 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Cecilia Dunne of Mc Swiney Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 23 February 2022. Cecilia (former Dundalk Credit Union, Secretary), daughter of the late Hugh and Clara and sister of Marie Farnon, Hugh, Kevin and the late Eileen Goodman and Bernadette Mc Enteggart. Cecilia will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66, from 5pm until 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. 

House strictly private.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of James O'Shea of Setanta, Gaultrimsland, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents James and Catherine, wife Brenda, brothers Dan and Paddy and sister Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters and son Freda, Mark and Sinead, sons-in-law Tom Egan and Seamus Mills, daughter-in-law Clodagh, grandchildren Eve, Daniel, Philip, Ellen and Grace, sisters Kathleen, Anna and Teasy, brother-in-law Stephen, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5pm-8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.20am, to St. James’ Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Colin Quinn of Castlebellingham, Louth

Suddenly, in Melbourne, Australia, on 3 February 2022. Colin, beloved son of Rosaleen (née Casey) and the late Sean. Predeceased by his grandparents Harry and Claire Quinn and Michael and Peg Casey and aunts Brenda, Margaret and Eileen.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, brothers Martin and Ian, sister Orla (Murphy), Colin’s partner Makayla, brother-in-law Martin, sister-in-law Hestor, Ian’s partner Ciara, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in Ireland and Australia.

Reposing at his mother’s home, Braganstown (Eircode A91 VX38) on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am to Saint Nicholas’ Church, Stabannon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Stabannon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust at https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Sally (née Carolan) of Aisling Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Annie. Beloved mother of Jacqueline, Ann, Francis and Vincent and loving Nana of Lauren, Ciarán, Conor, Āine, Aoibhín, David, Matt, Adam, Clodagh and the late Karl and Ronan.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law Brendan and Andrew, daughter-in-law Aeidamar, grandchildren, brothers Paddy, Gerard and Francie, sisters Anne and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 12 noon-8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 12.40pm, to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

 

 


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media