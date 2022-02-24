Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 24 February 2022

The death has occurred of Cecilia Dunne of Mc Swiney Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 23 February 2022. Cecilia (former Dundalk Credit Union, Secretary), daughter of the late Hugh and Clara and sister of Marie Farnon, Hugh, Kevin and the late Eileen Goodman and Bernadette Mc Enteggart. Cecilia will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66, from 5pm until 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation.

House strictly private.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of James O'Shea of Setanta, Gaultrimsland, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents James and Catherine, wife Brenda, brothers Dan and Paddy and sister Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters and son Freda, Mark and Sinead, sons-in-law Tom Egan and Seamus Mills, daughter-in-law Clodagh, grandchildren Eve, Daniel, Philip, Ellen and Grace, sisters Kathleen, Anna and Teasy, brother-in-law Stephen, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5pm-8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.20am, to St. James’ Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Colin Quinn of Castlebellingham, Louth



Suddenly, in Melbourne, Australia, on 3 February 2022. Colin, beloved son of Rosaleen (née Casey) and the late Sean. Predeceased by his grandparents Harry and Claire Quinn and Michael and Peg Casey and aunts Brenda, Margaret and Eileen.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, brothers Martin and Ian, sister Orla (Murphy), Colin’s partner Makayla, brother-in-law Martin, sister-in-law Hestor, Ian’s partner Ciara, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in Ireland and Australia.

Reposing at his mother’s home, Braganstown (Eircode A91 VX38) on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am to Saint Nicholas’ Church, Stabannon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Stabannon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust at https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Sally (née Carolan) of Aisling Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Annie. Beloved mother of Jacqueline, Ann, Francis and Vincent and loving Nana of Lauren, Ciarán, Conor, Āine, Aoibhín, David, Matt, Adam, Clodagh and the late Karl and Ronan.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law Brendan and Andrew, daughter-in-law Aeidamar, grandchildren, brothers Paddy, Gerard and Francie, sisters Anne and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 12 noon-8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 12.40pm, to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



