Boots in Dundalk to start offering HPV vaccine

Boots in Dundalk will begin to offer HPV vaccines from 23rd February it has been announced..

Boots Ireland will become the first pharmacy chain in Ireland to offer HPV vaccinations when the new service launches in 14 pharmacies nationwide.

The vaccine will be available to customers who are not covered by the national immunisation programme and can be booked online via www.boots.ie/hpv.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of more than 100 viruses that causes 1 in 20 cancers worldwide.

Most people will contract HPV at some stage in their lives, with it being most common amongst people in their late teens and early 20s.

Each year in Ireland HPV causes more than 400 cases of cancer in both men and women.

Fiona McGovern, Pharmacist at Boots Ireland, Dundalk, said:

“The rollout of the new HPV vaccination service is an important milestone as we continue to serve our customers in the local area.

“We are available to discuss any questions customers may have about the vaccine and whether it's right for them to receive it. Our dedicated team will be offering this service at a time that suits our customers best.”

Stephen Watkins, Managing Director of Boots Ireland, commented:

“We are incredibly proud to be announcing the rollout of the HPV vaccination service in 14 of our pharmacies nationwide from 23rd February.

“At Boots Ireland, we are always looking for new ways to support our customers by offering access to innovative services and products and being the first pharmacy in the country to offer the HPV vaccine is an example of this effort.

“Vaccination against HPV plays an important role in the prevention of different forms of cancer amongst the male and female population and we are delighted to be able to play our part in reducing the burden that cancer can have on the individual and society.”

Caoimhe McAuley, MPSI, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots Ireland said:

“We are delighted to begin administering the vaccination service throughout the Boots Ireland pharmacy network.

“Our experience in delivering vaccinations has been well established through the provision of the COVID-19, flu, pneumococcal, shingles and travel vaccinations.

“We look forward to applying this expertise and experience to vaccinating people against HPV.”

The national HPV Vaccination Programme in Ireland aims to vaccinate all girls and boys in their first year at secondary school on an annual basis and is available free of charge.

The national programme also facilitates vaccination to men who have sex with men (MSM) up to the age of 44 through sexual health clinics.

Some people may wish to consider vaccination against HPV, either for themselves or their children, but are outside the inclusion criteria for the national HPV Vaccination programme.

The Boots HPV Vaccination Service is available privately for both men and women aged 16 to 44 inclusive, subject to eligibility criteria.

The service is offered by specially trained Boots pharmacists in selected Boots pharmacies.

To avail of the service, customers will need to complete an HPV Vaccination Consultation with their doctor.

This can be completed online (see boots.ie/hpv) for more details and a link to complete an online consultation).