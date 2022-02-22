Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 22 February 2022
The death has occurred of Olga Loane (née Hunter) of Elm Park, Blackrock, Co. Louth and formerly of Larne, Co. Antrim
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on 21 February 2022. Olga, beloved wife of the late Robert (Bertie). Devoted mother and friend to Jennifer, Gillian and Jacqueline. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Peter and Michael and grandsons Mark and Andrew with their wives Philippa and Grainné and great-grandchildren Isla, Owen, Darragh and Alannah and wider family circle.
Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St, from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday from her home, to St Nicholas' Parish Church, arriving for Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymascanlon Churchyard.
Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.
May she rest in peace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.