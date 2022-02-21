Dundalk IT to host international music conference

Dundalk Institute of Technology have announced that they will host the annual conference of The International Council for Traditional Music Ireland, which will be held virtually on 25th and 26th February 2022.

The conference brings together research that considers places and sounds beyond the norm of traditional music studies and ethnomusicology under the theme ‘Music: Connectivity, Interaction and Mediatisation’.

Researchers from the Creative Arts Research Centre at DkIT are prominent across the two days.

Programme Director for the BA (Hons) Music, Dr Georgina Hughes will present on the work of Scottish percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie while Head of Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music, Dr Adèle Commins will present on an opera by Dublin-born composer Sir Charles Villiers Stanford.

Dr Anne Marie Hanlon, conference convenor at DkIT, will present on gendered experiences of the Irish music industry in a session with recent DkIT graduate Joanne Cusack, now completing her doctoral studies with a scholarship at Maynooth University, who is examining the legacy of A Woman’s Heart.

Dr Daithí Kearney, Co-Director of the Creative Arts Research Centre at DkIT, will present a paper on a series of podcasts by Siamsa Tíre, the National Folk Theatre of Ireland and his student Leandro Pessina, a recipient of a DkIT Postgraduate Research Scholarship, will critique the representation of Co. Louth in a recent series of videos by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

In addition to several papers on Irish traditional music, the diversity of sessions includes a plenary on music in China.

The keynote speaker for the 2022 conference is Professor Thérèse Smith, University College Dublin, who will present a paper entitled ‘How Can I Keep from Singing?’.

Her presentation will critically consider how musicians and dancers have adapted to the restrictions of the pandemic, and how might these adaptations have lasting imprints on artistic practice.

Professor Smith is the recipient of the inaugural Oirdhearchas Award from ICTM Ireland.

ICTM Ireland is affiliated to the International Council for Traditional Music (ICTM), a non-governmental organization in formal consultative relations with UNESCO.

Its aims are “to further the study, practice, documentation, preservation and dissemination of traditional music, including folk, popular, classical and urban music, and dance of all countries.”

ICTM Ireland brings a local focus to the activities of ICTM and provides a regional forum for scholars of diverse musical traditions.

DkIT previously hosted the Annual Conference in 2015 and also hosted the joint Society for Musicology in Ireland (SMI) and ICTM Ireland postgraduate conference in 2019.