Dunleer AC looking forward to once again hosting Rás Na hÉireann

Preparations in Dunleer Athletics club for the 51st Rás na hÉireann are going very well with its organising committee already overwhelmed with the positivity and offers of support they have been receiving over the past number of weeks.

The cups are getting ready for some hard-fought competition tomorrow at Oldbridge, Drogheda and the much-coveted 2022 version of the Rás medal has been unveiled.

The medal retains the original, traditional symbolism and imagery but has a modern twist in its presentation, and the committee will be delighted to present the top six juveniles and top three teams of 4 with a beautiful Rás medal.

Also, the top three juniors, top 10 seniors and the winners in the masters categories will get medals, as will the top three teams of four athletes (combine junior, senior and master in the adult races). There will be 3km fun run medals for the top 10 male and female finishers also.

“As the Club is busy preparing the course for Rás 2022, we are reminded that it's a super cross country course, probably the best in Europe, as we have been told by previous Internationals” the club exclaimed.

“Thanks to the generous local sponsors, we can offer cash prizes to the top three senior men and women.

“The Club will be honouring the memories of those who worked hard for athletics and sports, in administration or competition, with the presentations of the Larry Mc Guill Cup, Louis Duffin Cup, Sandra Floyd Cup, Noel Mc Guill Cup and Jimmy Rigney Cup on the day.

“We hope to see as many as possible at Oldbridge on Sunday February 20th helping us celebrate the Rás and freedom to enjoy the great outdoors in a spirit of friendly rivalry and competition.”