Brian Kennedy to make return to Dundalk Gaol

One of Ireland’s most revered ambassadors of music, Brian Kennedy will be making a very welcome return to the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 7th May 2022. During his last visit to the Oriel Centre, his audience was treated to tales of his antics in London with Eddi Reader, his adventures with Riverdance in New York and he also spoke honestly about his cancer battle.

Brian Kennedy is first and foremost a live performer and songwriter declaring “music is my lifeblood.” He was the first international artist to record the incredibly uplifting anthem ‘You Raise Me Up’ by Secret Garden. His work with Van Morrison has been well documented. His unique Irish voice can be heard harmonizing and answering Van on five of his major hit albums including “A Night In San Francisco” and “Days Like This.”

Brian has done impromptu performances with Stevie Wonder at Ronnie Scotts in London and, incredibly and proudly, he is one of only a few to have also sung with the late legendary Jeff Buckley at Sin-É in New York.

He has also released a stream of chart-making albums. ‘A Better Man’ and ‘Now That I Know What I Want’, (both went platinum at No.1 and earned him the awards of Irish Best Male Artist and Irish Best Male Album), as did the highly acclaimed ‘Homebird’ and cover album ‘Interpretations'.

Brians last performance in Dundalk Gaol showed that it was the perfect venue to showcase his vocals (and sense of humour!) so very early booking is advised.

Tickets available from www.orielcentre.ie