Search

18 Feb 2022

Brian Kennedy to make return to Dundalk Gaol

Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol

Brian Kennedy to make return to Dundalk Gaol

Brian Kennedy returns to Dundalk Gaol this May

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

18 Feb 2022 8:30 PM

One of Ireland’s most revered ambassadors of music, Brian Kennedy will be making a very welcome return to the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 7th May 2022. During his last visit to the Oriel Centre, his audience was treated to tales of his antics in London with Eddi Reader, his adventures with Riverdance in New York and he also spoke honestly about his cancer battle. 

Brian Kennedy is first and foremost a live performer and songwriter declaring “music is my lifeblood.” He was the first international artist to record the incredibly uplifting anthem ‘You Raise Me Up’ by Secret Garden. His work with Van Morrison has been well documented. His unique Irish voice can be heard harmonizing and answering Van on five of his major hit albums including “A Night In San Francisco” and “Days Like This.”

Brian has done impromptu performances with Stevie Wonder at Ronnie Scotts in London and, incredibly and proudly, he is one of only a few to have also sung with the late legendary Jeff Buckley at Sin-É in New York.

He has also released a stream of chart-making albums. ‘A Better Man’ and ‘Now That I Know What I Want’, (both went platinum at No.1 and earned him the awards of Irish Best Male Artist and Irish Best Male Album), as did the highly acclaimed ‘Homebird’ and cover album ‘Interpretations'.

Brians last performance in Dundalk Gaol showed that it was the perfect venue to showcase his vocals (and sense of humour!) so very early booking is advised. 

Tickets available from www.orielcentre.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media