Louth County Council invites public to sign up to free text alert service

Louth County Council have invited the public to sign up to a free text alert service used by the Council to communicate with local residents and workers about service disruptions, public health issues and other important updates.
The local authority says it has signed up to MapAlerter and is inviting people to register for this free service to get updates on road closures, water outages etc. that might affect their area.
MapAlerter is a communications service available across Ireland. It also issues alerts from a number of automated data sources such as river sensor heights and bathing water quality updates. These additional alert categories are available nationwide and the alerts are offered independent of the local authorities using the service.
To help us to keep you informed @louthcoco has signed up to #MapAlerter.— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) February 18, 2022
Register for this free service at https://t.co/uX58dUEpNp to get updates on road closures, water outages etc. that might affect your area. #StormEunice #louth pic.twitter.com/hfvswDbQqv
