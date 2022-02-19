Dundalk Adult learning Service delighted with turnout for LMETB Open Day

The Adult Learning Service in Dundalk say they were delighted to participate in the recent LMETB open day on Friday 11 February, to promote the various courses offered by LMETB in Louth. The day, they felt, provided the ideal opportunity to come together with the other course providers in LMETB and promote the service.

The room was buzzing with activity as people arrived to find out about the opportunities available to them. Kinga Byrne the Adult Literacy Organiser was delighted at the turnout for the event and was there for the morning to greet and advice learners on which courses we could offer them.

She said this week, “we are delighted with the response to the open day and pleased to say that people who came to the event are now attending our classes.

"We were particularly pleased to advertise some new courses e.g. ESOL + Computer courses and Intensive literacy and Numeracy. We are also advertising computer/Ipads and smart phone courses. All our courses are free and there is no eligibility criteria.”

If you missed the open day it is not too late to sign up for courses. You can either call 042 935 3591 or email alslouth@lmetb.ie .

These events are seen to be helpful to encourage people to find out what Adult Learning Service does. However, Kinga emphasised that the door of their service is always open between 9- 5pm and they welcome people to call in at a time that suits them.

She went on to say “we understand the huge step returning to education can be for some and we want to support people on the journey. The staff in the Adult Learning Service will welcome you and provide the information you need to make that first step. We look forward to hearing from all potential new learners.”