Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 16 February 2022
The death has occurred of Maureen Morgan of Mc Swiney Street, Dundalk, Louth
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Michael & Catherine, brothers Paddy, Vincent, Dessie, Brendan, Kenneth & Francis, sister Laura Curran and nephew Jerome.
Maureen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her brothers Michael, John, Gerald & Harry, sisters Peggy & Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 o’clock in St Nicholas' Church Dundalk. Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium for Cremation service at 2 o’clock.
House Private at all times. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The North Louth Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Directors T0429334240
May she rest in peace
