Dundalk FC team up with Women's Aid

Dundalk FC have teamed up with Women’s Aid Dundalk to raise awareness about domestic abuse and celebrate the role that women play at Dundalk FC.

As part of the campaign, a bucket collection will take place outside Oriel Park at this Friday’s league opener against Derry City with all proceeds going to Women’s Aid Dundalk.

Ann Larkin, manager of the local branch of Women’s Aid, explained how the idea came about:

“Martin Connolly rang me a couple of weeks ago, the week of the Ashling Murphy murder, and talked about getting together and doing something collaboratively.

“So we met and what has come out of that is that Dundalk FC committed to helping us raise awareness about the issue of domestic abuse and coercive control.

“Martin and the folks at Dundalk FC put a lot of work into this, and they want to recognise and acknowledge their female supporters, players, staff, and volunteers.

“From our side of things, the connection is amazing because you’ve got the fantastic reach that Dundalk FC has in terms of influence for good on young men and boys.

“So this collaboration is just showing the community that domestic abuse and coercive control is not just a women’s issue, and it’s not going to be fixed by just women, it’s going to take men and women and the whole community to take part in ending domestic abuse and coercive control.

“So in the week to come, some of the players are going to be involved in some of the awareness raising and collaboration between the two organisations.

“On the night of the game we also hope to have the team warming up on the pitch wearing Women’s Aid Dundalk T-shirts with the logo and helpline number on it, so it’s a powerful picture and message that is being sent,” she concluded.