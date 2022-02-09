eir continues network expansion across Louth

Ireland’s telecommunications provider, eir, today announced details of its mobile network transformation programme taking place across County Louth.

To date that investment has enabled eir to build a 5G network which is now available to more than 420 cities and town areas, across every county, from 1,220 sites.

This 5G network is complemented with 4G coverage across 99% of the population of Ireland and powered by 100% green energy.

The company is investing €150 million on network development.

In Louth the ongoing transformation programme has seen mobile coverage surpassing 99% of the geography of Louth. Towns such as Ardee, Carlingford, Castlebellingham, Clogherhead, Dundalk, Dunleer, Drogheda, Stabannan and Tallanstown can now benefit from access to eir’s 5G network.

eir also revealed that mobile data usage across Louth has increased by 41% in the last 12 months, largely driven by streaming of movies, music, video calls, remote working and online gaming.

Based on analysis by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, eir’s mobile network has been verified as having the best 4G and 5G availability in Ireland*.

Susan Brady, eir’s Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business said:

“eir’s purpose is to connect for a better Ireland and we do this by building world class networks and providing the services our customers can trust in and rely on.

“We are rapidly transforming our mobile network across Louth with 20 new network sites developed over the last 12 months, to ensure wherever our customers travel, whatever their connectivity needs, they always remain connected.

Independent analysis of eir’s mobile network has resulted in eir being verified as having the best 4G and 5G availability in the country*, and we are extremely proud that our network is powered by 100% green energy; meaning we can stay connected while knowing that we are not impacting our environment.”



eir’s new network sites in Co. Louth include:

1. Riverstown, Cooley

2. Muirhevnamore, Dundalk

3. Boyne RFC, Drogheda

4. O'Raghallaighs GAA, Drogheda

5. Castlebellingham

6. Tullyesker

7. Greengates

8. Hill of Rath, Tullyallen

9. Dundalk Hospital

10. Mount Avenue, Dundalk

11. Tallanstown

12. Termonfeckin

13. Mullagharlin, Dundalk

14. Darver

15. Clogherhead

16. Millockstown, Ardee

17. Priestown

18. Duffys Cross

19. Reaghstown

20. Togher