Search

09 Feb 2022

Mid- Louth: Refurbishment work on Ardee Castle imminent District meeting is told

Mid- Louth: Refurbishment work on Ardee Castle imminent District meeting hears

Council Sketches for works on Ardee Castle

Reporter:

Jason Newman

08 Feb 2022 10:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Renovation works on Ardee Castle are due to begin in late 2022 or early 2023 last week's monthly meeting of Ardee Municipal district heard.

The works are part of the Ardee section of the Ireland 2040 programme of works with funding coming from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

Works will take place on the Judge's Chamber area to the side of the castle with the door and window sashes refurbished and improvements made to the roof.

The meeting heard that particular attention will be given to making the castle disability accessible and easier to exit in an emergency and that a lift will be installed to reach all floors and the cafe area by extending the area to the rear of the Judge’s Chambers.

Dealgan House families launch petition for inquiry into Dundalk nursing home deaths

Families seek public inquiry into deaths of 23 people at Dealgan House Nursing Home

Local Fine Gael councillor, Dolores Minogue welcomed the news saying:

“The town has been waiting for this to happen, it’s going to be fantastic for Ardee tourism and for the people of Ardee and mid-Louth to be proud of this castle.

“We’ve fought tooth and nail for this, I know Councillor Mcgeough and Councillor Tenanty were here fighting for this before me and before I picked up the mantle with them.

“This castle really needs to open up for all reasons, it is a fantastic facility to have in our town and I think the plans are brilliant the soft new bricks that are going up look fantastic.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has worked hard to make this happen.”

Councillors Pearse McGeough and Jim Tenanty also welcomed the news that the plans were moving forward.

The final decision on planning will come before the council's April meeting.

Mid-Louth: Break-ins at Port Beach among the issues raised at Ardee MD meeting

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media