Mid- Louth: Refurbishment work on Ardee Castle imminent District meeting is told

Renovation works on Ardee Castle are due to begin in late 2022 or early 2023 last week's monthly meeting of Ardee Municipal district heard.

The works are part of the Ardee section of the Ireland 2040 programme of works with funding coming from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

Works will take place on the Judge's Chamber area to the side of the castle with the door and window sashes refurbished and improvements made to the roof.

The meeting heard that particular attention will be given to making the castle disability accessible and easier to exit in an emergency and that a lift will be installed to reach all floors and the cafe area by extending the area to the rear of the Judge’s Chambers.

Local Fine Gael councillor, Dolores Minogue welcomed the news saying:

“The town has been waiting for this to happen, it’s going to be fantastic for Ardee tourism and for the people of Ardee and mid-Louth to be proud of this castle.

“We’ve fought tooth and nail for this, I know Councillor Mcgeough and Councillor Tenanty were here fighting for this before me and before I picked up the mantle with them.

“This castle really needs to open up for all reasons, it is a fantastic facility to have in our town and I think the plans are brilliant the soft new bricks that are going up look fantastic.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has worked hard to make this happen.”

Councillors Pearse McGeough and Jim Tenanty also welcomed the news that the plans were moving forward.

The final decision on planning will come before the council's April meeting.