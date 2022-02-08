Search

08 Feb 2022

Pictures: Popular Dundalk pub goes up for sale

Jason Newman

08 Feb 2022 8:30 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Local Dundalk pub 'The Malt House' on the Dublin road has gone up for sale by private treaty.

The popular pub is described as having "a highly visible trading position on the Dublin Road, a busy arterial route to and from the town centre and within walking distance of the towns principal residential estates."

The Malthouse comprises a purpose built seven day Licensed Premises over two floors with an extensive lounge and function room and toilets, public bar, two designated smoking areas and keg store.

The first floor has a fully fitted kitchen which extends to c.1400 sq ft.

The overall ground floor area extends to c.3500 sq ft Ample car parking to the front and rear.

