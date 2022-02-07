Search

07 Feb 2022

Mid-Louth: Lidl to open new store in Ardee this week

Lidl Ireland to open new store in Ardee

Reporter:

Jason Newman

07 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Lidl Ireland has announced the opening of its new store in Ardee, Co. Louth on Thursday 10th February. 

The move is expected to create up to 15 permanent jobs with the retailer in addition to the 20 strong team in the current Ardee store. 

The new store will also bring an investment of €8 million in the locality.

When doors open, customers will be able to shop Lidl’s renowned range of high-quality products at market-leading value in a more spacious layout featuring high ceilings and wide aisles. 

In addition to a new shop floor and layout, the state-of-the-art store will showcase a number of sustainable features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and solar panel system.

In line with Lidl’s community-focused objectives under its “A Better Tomorrow” Corporate Social Responsibility programme, and to mark the new store opening, the store team at Lidl Ardee have chosen the local charity, Ardee Hub, to benefit from a €1,000 donation that will be presented on the day.

Store Manager, Mantas Raibys, commented on the announcement:

“We are delighted to finally open the new store up to the public this Thursday 10th February. 

“The team have been working very hard behind the scenes to get the store back up and running and we look forward to our customers seeing our new look store, enjoy the new features and experience the same great value they are used to. 

“We look forward to welcoming new shoppers through our doors in the coming weeks and months and we hope to make a positive impact on this thriving community in the years to come.”

Lidl’s newest store will be open daily: Monday – Saturday 8:00am – 10:00pm, and Sunday 9.00am – 9:00pm from Thursday 10th February at 8:00am.

