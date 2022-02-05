Development planned at Carlingford Sailing Club
The Loughs Agency have made an application to Louth County Council, seeking permission for a development at Carlingford Sailing Club in Carlingford Village.
They are seeking permission for the material change of use of part of the existing property, from its current use as a sailing club with leisure facilities to an office building.
The proposed works would include the construction of external steps, an entrance canopy, signage and all other ancillary site works.
A decision is due on the application by 30 March, with submissions due by 9 March 2022.
