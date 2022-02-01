Stories of hope and recovery go on tour at Dundalk and Drogheda bus stations

Expressway, Ireland’s premium inter-regional coach service has partnered up with Grow Mental Health to raise awareness of mental health challenges.

Customers will see a photo exhibition with Stories of Recovery and Hope in Drogheda and Dundalk bus stations for two weeks.

The display has toured nationwide and this partnership initiative is to promote positive mental health and raise vital funds for Grow Mental Health, the non-profit group.

As one of Ireland’s longest standing mental health charities, empowering and supporting over 1,000 people weekly, Grow Mental Health, which was set up in 1969, has recorded a 400% year on year increase in demand for services since the pandemic began.

Delivering a national network of peer-to-peer support groups to local communities through a tailored 12-Step Recovery and Growth program, the group is delighted with the launch of this exhibition, documenting its members’ stories.

Proudly supported by Expressway, the initiative will be promoted right across the bus stations and through Expressway social media channels over the coming weeks, with the public asked to read the stories of recovery and hope around mental health and to donate to Grow Mental Health – these donations will help people who are struggling with their mental health.

Martin Cadden, Grow Mental Health, Regional Manager, North-East said:

“Our mental health has never before been put to the test, like it has been over the last 20 months.

“If we are feeling low, it is important to understand that other people have also felt that way and to remember that things can and will get better.

“This exhibition gives us the opportunity to illustrate those important points through the Stories of Hope and Recovery of just some of our peer support group attendees.

“At Grow Mental Health, we don’t want anyone to feel alone. Sometimes just talking to someone who understands can be the first step to feeling better.

“Each week in our support groups people experience first-hand how healing, coming together, sharing experiences, and supporting each other, can be.”

Adrian O’Loughlin, Bus Éireann, Senior Regional Operations Manager, East, said;

“We are delighted to partner up with Grow Mental Health and display their member’s stories of recovery and hope in our Drogheda and Dundalk Bus Stations.

“We would encourage all of our Louth customers to take a minute and read these empowering stories of recovery and hope when in our bus stations over the coming weeks.

“We hope this partnership initiative promotes positive mental health and raises vital funds for Grow Mental Health”.