Go ahead given for new off-licence at Hoey's Lane in Dundalk
Louth County Council have granted conditional planning permission for a new off-licence at Hoey's Lane in Dundalk.
U-Rent Limited has been given the go ahead for internal alterations to the Mace Retail Shop, College House at College Heights on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk, to accommodate an off-licence area for the sale of alcohol products and all associated site development works.
The application was made in December 2021, with Louth County Council granting permission for the development to go ahead on January 27 2022.
