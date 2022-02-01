Louth to see some of 500 new Connected Health jobs announced today

Louth is set to benefit from a new jobs announcement by domiciliary care provider Connected Health, who today have confirmed that it is to create 500 new social care jobs in the Republic of Ireland.

The new care assistant posts will be recruited for roles in community home care and nursing home facilities in Leinster and parts of south Ulster. Connected Health is also creating a number of new roles in administration and management as part of the recruitment drive.

The majority of the new full and part-time roles will be based in Dublin, Wicklow, Monaghan, Cavan, Laois, Offaly, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Kildare. Connected Health yesterday announced the creation of a further 500 new care worker posts in Northern Ireland, bringing the total island-wide job creation by the company to 1,000 in 2022.

Connected Health has also announced the opening of its new Republic of Ireland purpose-built headquarters in Tallaght, Belgard Road where 14 management and administration posts are being created by the homecare provider.

Paula Cahoon, Connected Health’s Operations Director for Ireland, said the new recruitment drive will be completed within six to nine months.

She said: “We currently deliver 4.2 million homecare visits per year and demand for care assistants to deliver our high quality brand of home care in their communities continues to rise exponentially across Ireland.

“The goal of this recruitment campaign is to fill 500 roles but if more care assistants are available, we are in a position to increase that number, such is the high demand.”

Ms Cahoon added: “Connected Health pays the best rates available to care workers in Ireland, as well as offering an attractive benefits package, and exceptional career progression and training development opportunities.

“Not only does Connected Health offer flexibility in hours of work but also provides opportunities for seasonal changes in working arrangements to accommodate our team members. We also provide flexibility in working circumstances by offering positions in home care or in nursing home settings.”

Connected Health’s Director of Care for Ireland, Laura Bradley, said the company has made a major investment in its new Tallaght headquarters.

“Our purpose-built Republic of Ireland base in Tallaght is fully operational from today, and we plan to celebrate the opening officially in the coming weeks. We have made a major investment in the Lidl Neighbourhood Centre on Belgard Road to place Connected Health right at the heart of the community we serve.”

Ms Bradley said the new facility will be a central training hub where recruits can enjoy unrivalled career development opportunities.