Sopranos star to visit Dundalk

Local fans of hit TV show The Sopranos are in for a treat with the news that Dundalk bar McAlester's will host an event with Joseph R. Gannascoli, who played the cult character Vito Spatafore in the HBO series.
The Bridge Street venue will host "An Evening with Joseph R. Gannascoli" on Saturday 23rd April, where the Brooklyn-born actor will discuss all things Sopranos, followed by an audience Q&A.
The event was originally scheduled for January but was postponed due to Government restrictions.
As well as a deep dive into the multi-award winning series, Gannascoli will also discuss his intriguing support for Dundalk FC - as showcased in a number of viral social media videos earlier this season.
The event is co-hosted by local firm Irishify.com, a platform on which the 62-year-old has proven a big hit offering personalised shoutout videos for fans.
Fellow star Joe Rooney, best known for his role as Father Damo in Father Ted, will compère the event.
Tickets are available from Ticketstop.ie.
