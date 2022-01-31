Gardaí issue witness appeal following hijacking of car in Dundalk
Gardaí in Dundalk have made an appeal for witnesses following the hijacking of car on the Racecourse Road in Dundalk.
Gardaí say they are investigating the hijacking of a vehicle in Dundalk, after a car was stolen on the N52 at Racecourse Road in Dundalk on Friday, January 28, 2022.
The incident occurred shortly after 6.30pm when the driver of a Volkswagen Golf was approached and threatened to hand over the keys of the car.
The car was then stolen. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage, including dash cam footage to make contact with them at Dundalk on (042) 9388400.
The car was recovered on Saturday January 29, 2022 and has been returned to the injured party. No arrests have been made and gardaí say an investigation is ongoing.
