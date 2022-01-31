Search

02 Feb 2022

Gardaí issue witness appeal following hijacking of car in Dundalk

Gardaí investigating

Gardaí issue witness appeal following hijacking of car in Dundalk

Gardaí issue witness appeal following hijacking of car in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

31 Jan 2022 9:03 PM

Gardaí in Dundalk have made an appeal for witnesses following the hijacking of car on the Racecourse Road in Dundalk.
Gardaí say they are investigating the hijacking of a vehicle in Dundalk, after a car was stolen on the N52 at Racecourse Road in Dundalk on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The incident occurred shortly after 6.30pm when the driver of a Volkswagen Golf was approached and threatened to hand over the keys of the car.

The car was then stolen. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage, including dash cam footage to make contact with them at Dundalk on (042) 9388400.

The car was recovered on Saturday January 29, 2022 and has been returned to the injured party. No arrests have been made and gardaí say an investigation is ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media