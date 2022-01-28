Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 28 January 2022

The death has occurred of Brian Donnelly of Drummond Cottage, Drummond, Inniskeen, Louth / Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Son of the late Michael and Margaret and father of Samantha, Fiona and Kerry. Deeply and sincerely regretted by his children, sons-in-law John and Andrew, grandchildren Georgina, Alex, Jasper and Ruby and his wide family circle and dear friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 3pm-6pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10am, proceeding via Dundalk Road (R173) and Dundalk Street, Carlingford, to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sharon Enright (née Smyth) of Belfry Drive and formerly of the Upper Merches, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday 14 January 2022, peacefully but unexpectedly in the love and tender care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Dessie and Rose and her husband Peadar McEneaney.

She will be sadly missed with love by her daughters Roisín and Meadhbh, son Seán, brothers Conor, Shane and Gavin, sister Edel, her partner Raymond, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Belfry Drive from Friday, 28 January, from 12 noon with removal at 5.45pm driving to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for evening prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to I.C.U. Lourdes Hospital.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh of Mournedale, Dundalk Road, Blackrock, Co. Louth and formerly of New Park, Swinford, Co. Mayo

Peacefully in The wonderful care of Carlingford Nursing Home on Thursday 27 January 2021. Mary, sister of the late Gabrielle. She will be sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91 XW66 from 3pm until 5pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2pm. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stoliverp

All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace











