Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
Cloudy this morning with patchy rain and drizzle.
The patchy rain will gradually spread to all areas before clearing in the evening.
A mild day with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees and moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
Tonight will stay cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle at times.
Westerly winds will gradually strengthen through the night, becoming fresh to strong.
Staying mild overnight with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.