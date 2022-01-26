Bus Éireann launch new ‘Travel Around Dundalk and Drogheda’ brochures

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is launching new ‘Travel Around Dundalk’ and ‘Travel Around Drogheda’ brochures informing the public of Bus Éireann services in Dundalk, Drogheda and surrounding towns and villages across the county.

They are also highlighting that Louth passengers can get 30% discounts on single fares with a TFI Leap Card when travelling on Bus Éireann PSO services.



Adrian O’Loughlin, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, East said:

“’Bus Éireann is proud to serve communities across Louth and in the towns of Dundalk and Drogheda, where our town bus services carried over 600,000 passengers in 2019 travelling for work, education and leisure.

“Today we are launching our Travel Around Dundalk and Travel Around Drogheda brochures which list all of the routes that we operate in the county.

“In total, there are 240 Bus Éireann bus stops in Louth, with 71 of these within 2km of hospitals and 15 stops within 2km of higher education institutions.

“Travelling by bus is also an inherently more sustainable mode of travel than private cars, because it emits up to one-fifth the amount of carbon dioxide per passenger kilometre and results in less traffic congestion, with more bus passengers meaning less cars on the road."

Councillor Pio Smith, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council said:

“Strong bus services are vital for a growing county like Louth in keeping our communities connected.

“People rely on buses every day to take them to work, college, school and to surrounding towns and villages to access services and to visit family and friends.

“I am delighted today to launch the Travel Around Dundalk and Travel Around Drogheda brochures which list all of the Bus Éireann bus routes in the county and to encourage members of the public to make the best use of our public transport system by leaving their cars at home where possible.’’

A recent report by KPMG calculated Bus Éireann’s value to the economy of Dundalk at €21 million, with the company employing 130 people who live in County Louth.

In addition to the town bus services in Dundalk and Drogheda, Bus Éireann operates service in towns throughout County Louth and provides important connectivity to Dublin Airport from Dundalk and Drogheda on the Expressway 100x service.

Bus Éireann also transports 3,700 students on school transport in the county each school day.