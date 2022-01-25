Decision delayed on proposed development at former orphanage in Dundalk
A decision on a proposed development consisting of the conservation, extension and change of use of former St. Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School and St Malachy's Convent, at Seatown Place, Castle Street, Dundalk, which would see 58 apartments being developed, has been delayed after further information was sought by Louth County Council.
A planning application had been lodged with Louth County Council in November 2021 by Laurence Tuite, seeking to redevelop the site. The former St Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School is a protected structure, listed in the local authority's Record of Protected Structures as RPS D290, and St. Malachy's Convent is also protected structure, (RPS D292). Both are located in an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).
The proposed development includes:
A number of submissions have been made on this planning application, with reasons for objecting to the development including traffic impact and safety considerations, car parking provision and waste management.
A request for further information on the planning application was sought by Louth County Council on January 14, with the processing of the application being put on hold until this has been received by the local authority.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.