Dundalk Sub Aqua Unit involved in search for missing person in Malahide

Dundalk Sub Aqua
Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery Unit, travelled to Malahide in North County Dublin on Saturday to assist in the search for a person that has been missing for a number of weeks.
Two boats were launched from Malahide marina, & searched the waters for approximately 4hrs.
The search commenced with one team searching the entrance to Broadmeadow viaduct, while team 2 searched Malahide estuary.
Surface searches then continued from Malahide beach to Donabate beach & Portmarnock golf course to the opposite coastline of Portmarnock beach.
The search was further extended & both teams continued their search as far as Ireland's eye island.
Nothing of significance was found.
Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery Unit remains on standby.
