Dundalk court: Fatal crash case sent to Circuit Court

Dundalk courthouse
A 36 year old man charged in connection with a fatal road crash on the Dundalk/Castleblayney Road, has been sent forward for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.
Maksim Mordasov with an address at Main Street, Shercock, County Cavan is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Matthias Thannheisen at Rassan, Hackballscross on May 4th last.
Last Wednesday, after the court was told a book of evidence had been served on the accused, Judge Eirinn McKiernan returned him for trial to the current sitting of the Circuit Court, sitting in Drogheda, today (Tuesday).The judge also extended legal aid to cover a Senior counsel and certified for a Russian interpreter.
