Mid-Louth: Further delays to work on Ardee bypass

The commencement of works on the proposed Ardee bypass looks set to be delayed again, Ardee Municipal District heard at their latest monthly meeting.

The managers report presented at the meeting stated that a local environmental group had begun High Court proceedings challenging a decision by An Bord Pleanála who ruled that the county council did not have to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment Report for the road which is set to pass through a bog in Ardee.

In a previous ruling the An Bord Pleanála had stated that:

‘It is considered that the proposed development would not be likely to have significant effects on the environment and that the preparation and submission of an EIAR is not therefore required.”

The meeting was told that the council was currently taking legal advice and upon enquiry by Cllr Dolores Minogue was told that there was no definite time frame for how long the proceedings would take to be resolved.

Cllr Minogue stated that the bypass was “badly needed” and that the town was “chockablock” every evening while also stating that the six Ardee counsellors would be prepared to write a letter of support if it was needed, further stating it was “for the greater good.”

Chairman of the Municipal District Meeting, Cllr Jim Tenanty suggested that a socially distanced demonstration should take place to show public opinion and anger against all the delays.

“We should be showing the public that we are actually fighting to keep this process [going], because we’re going to lose it and if there’s any more delays people are going to get fed up and we get the brunt of the abuse,” he stated.