Today's weather forecast for Louth

Cloudy with some bright spells through the day and just patchy drizzle.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.
Tonight will be generally cloudy with some patchy drizzle.
Some mist and fog patches will develop in light variable breezes.
Lowest temperatures generally of 2 to 4 degrees.
Seamus Flood, after whom Louth and Leinster trophies are named, is pictured in centre with former Co Board chairman, Brendan Breathnach, and Rev Fr John Finn at a GAA function in the early 1960s
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.